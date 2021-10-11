CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
University Park, IL

Ryerson-Owned Central Steel & Wire Leases Large Facility for New HQ, Logistics Hub

By Ryerson Holding Corporation
nddist.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — Ryerson Holding Corporation, a value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals, announced Oct. 8 that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Central Steel & Wire (CS&W), has signed a lease for a 900,000-square-foot state-of-the-art service center facility in University Park, IL, that will become CSW's headquarters and operational hub. Strategically located, the build-to-suit facility will offer a great customer experience across a broad geographical area.

www.inddist.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
City
University Park, IL
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steel#Mexico#Logistics Hub#Central Steel Wire#Cs W#Csw
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 panel moves against Bannon, sets contempt vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has moved aggressively against close Trump adviser Steve Bannon, swiftly scheduling a vote to recommend criminal contempt charges against the former White House aide after he defied a subpoena. The chairman of the special committee, Rep. Bennie Thompson,...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy