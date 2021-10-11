Ryerson-Owned Central Steel & Wire Leases Large Facility for New HQ, Logistics Hub
CHICAGO — Ryerson Holding Corporation, a value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals, announced Oct. 8 that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Central Steel & Wire (CS&W), has signed a lease for a 900,000-square-foot state-of-the-art service center facility in University Park, IL, that will become CSW's headquarters and operational hub. Strategically located, the build-to-suit facility will offer a great customer experience across a broad geographical area.www.inddist.com
