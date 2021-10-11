CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portsmouth, NH

Letter: Come help us find PHS time capsule buried in 1995

Seacoast Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember 1995? Our President was Bill Clinton. Something called the internet was taking off. No Facebook. No Twitter. We went to Blockbuster or other video stores to get VHS tapes to take home and watch on our large 27 inch TV. Locally, the average price of a house was $113,150, gas was $1.15 a gallon, cheaper if you searched around the neighborhood, and a large coffee was half a dollar. Most everyone owned a cordless telephone operational within 50 feet from a base in our homes connected to a telephone line.

www.seacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Eye Opener: Former President Bill Clinton hospitalized

Former President Bill Clinton is in the hospital in California where his spokesman says he is on the mend following a non-COVID-related infection. Also, how is TikTok impacting America’s kids? All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portsmouth, NH
Portsmouth, NH
Government
NBC News

British lawmaker stabbed while holding meetings with constituents

LONDON — A veteran British lawmaker was stabbed Friday while holding regular meetings with constituents, his office said. Police said they arrested a man and recovered a knife. They didn't name the victim, but the office of Conservative lawmaker David Amess, 69, confirmed that he had been stabbed during meetings at a Methodist church in Leigh-on-Sea, a coastal town east of London.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Clinton

Comments / 0

Community Policy