Letter: Come help us find PHS time capsule buried in 1995

Remember 1995? Our President was Bill Clinton. Something called the internet was taking off. No Facebook. No Twitter. We went to Blockbuster or other video stores to get VHS tapes to take home and watch on our large 27 inch TV. Locally, the average price of a house was $113,150, gas was $1.15 a gallon, cheaper if you searched around the neighborhood, and a large coffee was half a dollar. Most everyone owned a cordless telephone operational within 50 feet from a base in our homes connected to a telephone line.