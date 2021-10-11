CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

New Orleans-themed Nola Buffalo coming to Buffalo's Theater District

 3 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Theater District will get a fine-dining option in January when Nola Buffalo opens at 297 Franklin St. Brandon Carr, owner of the Quarter, has leased the former Bambino Bar & Kitchen, a building owned by the late Mark Croce that had housed Brownstone Bistro and Duo. Closed for the last five years, the building will be reborn as a traditional New Orleans-style restaurant. The 2,800-square-foot space will have seating for 80.

Guest
3d ago

New Orleans fair…… Grilled Cheese….. laughable at best! Someone obviously hasn’t been to New Orleans…. Just stop go make some wings, because this ain’t it ✌🏾

