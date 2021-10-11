Mountainfilm on Tour to arrive in Winona October 28, 29

Mountainfilm on Tour brings a selection of culturally rich, adventure-packed and incredibly inspiring documentary films curated from the Mountainfilm festival in Telluride, Colo. The tour will soon visit Winona in the Winona Senior High School auditorium on October 28 and 29 at 8 p.m. with films that explore themes connected to Mountainfilm’s mission of using the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world.