CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winona, MN

Mountainfilm on Tour to arrive in Winona October 28, 29

winonapost.com
 3 days ago

Mountainfilm on Tour brings a selection of culturally rich, adventure-packed and incredibly inspiring documentary films curated from the Mountainfilm festival in Telluride, Colo. The tour will soon visit Winona in the Winona Senior High School auditorium on October 28 and 29 at 8 p.m. with films that explore themes connected to Mountainfilm’s mission of using the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world.

www.winonapost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winona, MN
Winona, MN
Entertainment
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Telluride Film Festival#Art#Documentary Film#Tour#Frff#The Big Green World Set#Frff Eventive Org
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 panel moves against Bannon, sets contempt vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has moved aggressively against close Trump adviser Steve Bannon, swiftly scheduling a vote to recommend criminal contempt charges against the former White House aide after he defied a subpoena. The chairman of the special committee, Rep. Bennie Thompson,...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy