Energy Industry

Is Occidental Petroleum Corp. a Good Oil & Gas Stock to Buy?

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shares of international energy company Occidental Petroleum’s (OXY) have rallied 94.3% in price year-to-date as U.S. crude oil prices hit multi-year highs with OPEC+ sticking with its output increase plan. However, given the surprising rise in crude inventories and the risk of a fourth wave of COVID-19 hitting several countries, the energy space is expected to remain volatile. So, will the stock be able to maintain its momentum? Let’s find out.Oil and gas company Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) in Houston, Tex., conducts exploration and production activities in the United States. The energy company’s strong operational performance in its last reported quarter helped generate its highest level of free cash flow for the second consecutive quarter in a decade. So far this year, the stock has surged 94.3% in price as the demand for petroleum products rebounded.

investing.com

2 Fertilizer Stocks to Buy, 2 to Avoid

Because food prices are increasing due to supply chain disruptions and low agricultural output, the fertilizer industry should benefit. Thus, we think Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) and Yara International (OTC:YARIY) are well-positioned to capitalize on the industry tailwinds. But given the challenges the industry faces, we think fundamentally weak fertilizer stocks Sociedad Química (SQM) and Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) could suffer a downtrend in the near term. Let’s discuss.Increasing food prices due to supply chain constraints and the impact of climate change on agricultural output should benefit the fertilizers industry significantly. Nevertheless, rising energy prices in Europe and China, plant shutdowns, and extreme weather conditions have hit the fertilizer market hard.
INDUSTRY
investing.com

Coal And Natural Gas Prices Surge Before Correcting

This article was written exclusively for Investing,com. Natural gas comes within a stone’s throw of the February 2014 peak before correcting. Coal fundamentals are bullish - Tight supplies and rising demand. Natural gas inventories are low going into the peak season. Russia flexes its energy muscles - Natural gas “put...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Engelhart to expand investments in fossil fuels markets

LONDON (Reuters) - Engelhart Commodities plans to expand trading in fossil fuel markets, whose prices have spiked, often spurred by lack of investment by players constrained by green guidelines, its chief executive said. The sharp recent gains in gas and coal prices are market signals that more investment is needed...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Camber Energy vs. PEDEVCO: Which Independent Oil and Gas Stock is a Better Buy?

Camber Energy (CEI) and PEDEVCO (PED) are companies whose stocks have outperformed the broader market in 2021. However, they continue to trail the energy sector, which has made a stellar comeback this year. So, let’s try to analyze which, if either, of the stocks is poised to deliver outsized gains to investors over the long term. Read on.Energy-sector companies have made a strong comeback in 2021, following a disastrous prior year. The XLE (NYSE:XLE) ETF, which tracks the energy sector, is up more than 50% year to date compared to the S&P 500’s 19.5% returns.
STOCKS
Oil Company
Occidental Petroleum
investing.com

Buy These 3 Energy Stocks as Oil Breaks Out to Multi-Year Highs

Rising energy demand amid the economic recovery has been driving oil prices upward. And because analysts expect the oil-price rally to continue, we think fundamentally sound energy stocks Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR), and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) should be attractive bets now. Read on.Oil prices have rallied to multi-year highs, with U.S. Crude trading at its highest level since 2014. Rising demand amid supply restraints is the driving force behind the price rally.
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Large Crude Build Pushes Down Oil Prices

The American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday reported another week of crude oil inventory builds. This time, the build is extra large, at 5.213 million barrels for the week ending October 8, as U.S. crude inventories sit 66 million barrels below beginning of the year levels. Analyst expectations for the...
TRAFFIC
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
MarketWatch

EIA reports a third straight weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies

The Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 6.1 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 8. That defied expectations for an average 500,000 barrel decline expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Wednesday reported a 5.2 million-barrel climb, according to sources. Supply data were released a day later than usual this week due to Monday's Columbus Day holiday. The EIA also reported a weekly inventory decline of 2 million barrels for gasoline, but said distillate supplies were "virtually unchanged" last week. The S&P Global Platts survey had forecast supply declines of 400,000 barrels for gasoline and 800,000 barrels for distillates. The EIA data also showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub edged down by 1.9 million barrels for the week. Oil prices pared some gains following the EIA data. November West Texas Intermediate crude was up 57 cents, or 0.7%, at $81.01 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Futures were trading at $81.23 before the supply data.
CUSHING, OK
OilPrice.com

Biden Consults U.S. Oil Industry About Soaring Gasoline Prices

President Biden has discussed the latest trends in retail fuel prices with representatives of the U.S. oil industry, Politico has reported, citing unnamed sources in the know. U.S. gasoline prices hit a new high this month, to an average of $3.26 per gallon as of the start of this week, according to GasBuddy data cited by NBC. In certain states, drivers are paying more than $4 for a gallon of gas, the data also showed.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Business Insider

Occidental Petroleum Announces Ghana Asset Sale: What Investors Need To Know

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) announced on Wednesday afternoon a major asset sale analysts say has helped improve the company’s near-term financial outlook and has the stock positioned to be an outperformer in coming years. What Happened? Occidental announced the sale of its Ghana assets for an aggregate of $750 million....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
smarteranalyst.com

Occidental Petroleum to Sell Two Ghana Offshore Fields for $750M

Energy company Occidental Petroleum (OXY) has signed agreements to sell its assets in two offshore fields in Ghana for $750 million. Under the first deal, assets will be sold to the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) for $200 million, and the other deal reflects the sale of assets to Texas-based oil and gas firm Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) for $550 million.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures mark another finish at highest since October 2014 after EIA lifts outlook for crude demand

Oil futures climbed on Thursday, with U.S. prices marking another settlement at the highest since late October 2014 after the International Energy Agency lifted its global oil-demand forecast for this year and next on the back of a "massive" switch to crude by power generators facing an energy shortage. Data from the Energy Information Administration showing a 6.1 million-barrel rise in last week's U.S. crude inventories, however, kept price gains in check. The supply climb was the third weekly rise in a row and biggest since March. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 87 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $81.31 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Is The U.S. Still A Swing Producer Of Oil?

Less than two years ago, the U.S. was the new major swing producer in global oil markets, but the pandemic has upended its status. Despite rising costs and the increasing influence of OPEC+ producers, the United States remains a country with the substantial potential to return to swing-producer status. Less...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Motley Fool

$80 Oil: The Best Stock to Buy Now

Oil and gas prices are right around a seven-year high. Unlike past booms, producers aren’t opening the pocketbook to ramp production, which is limiting supply and propelling prices higher. Even if prices fall, Chevron is in great shape to succeed. The price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil, the U.S....
TRAFFIC

