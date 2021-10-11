CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

This Chef's Reaction To A Steak Tartare Complaint Has TikTok Divided

By Ralph Schwartz
Mashed
Mashed
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The customer is always right ... right? Chef Dominick Purnomo seemed to honor that fact of restaurant life after a customer sent their steak tartare back to the kitchen because it was raw. The chef and owner of dp: An American Brasserie in Albany, New York posted a TikTok video that shows him dumping the plate of tartare into a hot pan with oil, dutifully "fixing" the dish. But at the beginning of the video, underneath text that reads "When they send back the steak tartare because it's raw," Purnomo is shaking his head as if to say, "I do not approve."

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

TikTok divided over video of Salt Bae serving up pricey steak at his new London restaurant

Viral sensation and chef Salt Bae – real name Nusret Gökçe – has recently caused an online storm thanks to the food and drink prices at his new London restaurant. It all began when a customer shared his eye-watering bill from the establishment, Nusr-Et in Knightsbridge, with the receipt showing a giant tomahawk steak priced at £630 and a single Red Bull costing £11.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Times Union

Customer doesn't want steak tartare to be raw, video goes viral

ALBANY — A video of a restaurant owner reacting to a customer's startling reason for sending back a dish has gone viral, drawing nearly 6 million views and 7,000 comments in its second day online. In the 15-second TikTok video from the joint kitchen of Yono's and dp: An American...
ALBANY, NY
WWLP 22News

Philly Cheese Steak Calzones with Chef Mike Harrison

(Mass Appeal) – Buckley Healthcare Center in Greenfield puts an emphasis on making sure residents have access to quality meals. Chef Mike Harrison from Seasons Restaurant at Buckley Healthcare Center is here this morning, with a fun twist on a classic sandwich!. INGREDIENTS. 2 teaspoons cornmeal. Kosher salt and freshly...
GREENFIELD, MA
Janesville Gazette

Restaurant review: Steaks are the stars at Merrill & Houston's

We had been saving Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint for a special occasion, and the occasion ended up being, “We are all free on Friday night. Let’s get together!”. While that worked out for us, you should be sure to call at least a few days ahead as it can be tricky getting a reservation at the last minute.
BELOIT, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steak Tartare#Head Chef#American#Tiktoker#The Times Union#Feather Ridge Farm
Democrat-Herald

Want to cook like a chef? Follow these tips from TikTok

You can find just about anything on #learnontiktok, from dance moves to crystal charging tips, but the chefs of TikTok are sharing some skills you’ll use every day. These cooking tips will have you chopping and dicing like the pros. 1. Cut an onion like a chef. If you’ve ever...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
themanual.com

How To Smoke Steak According to a Michelin-Starred Chef

Steak, whether grilled or seared hard in a cast-iron pan, is a delicious and meaty indulgence perfect for any weather. While both of these methods are fantastic, slow-smoking is another great cooking method for steaks. Although smoking meat is usually reserved for cuts like brisket or ribs, steaks can also be smoked. All you need is the proper techniques and equipment.
RECIPES
Mashed

Chef Ludo Lefebvre's Steak Au Poivre Recipe

In case you were wondering whether it's possible to improve upon filet mignon ... it is. Steak au poivre, quite literally, is filet mignon upgraded with a generous heaping of the most sumptuous, buttery au poivre sauce. Want fries with that? Good, because it's typically served with steak frites! This combination of rich, savory flavors is why this dish is a favorite of Michelin star winner Chef Ludo Lefebvre, a veteran of "Top Chef Masters," PBS' "The Taste" with Anthony Bourdain and Nigella Lawson, and "Selena + Chef."
RECIPES
Mashed

This Restaurant Moment Changed Everything For Lidia Bastianich

Veteran chef Lidia Bastianich has worked hard for several years to ensure that she's able to build her reputation in an industry that can be rather competitive. According to i Italy, the chef first started perfecting her dishes at home. She also had the opportunity to get a sneak peek into the food industry as a student when she joined a bakery. Bastianich didn't stop learning; when she was in college, she devoted her free time to part-time gigs in restaurants.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Mashed

The One Food You'll Never Catch Maneet Chauhan Eating

Maneet Chauhan harbors a grudge against pineapples — not eating it, cooking it. "I personally hate to work with pineapple," she told Food Network. "That was the one ingredient that played a critical role in me (and all my predecessors) being eliminated on my season of 'The Next Iron Chef.'" In another interview with Food Network, she called it "the jinx fruit." But that's not the food that Chauhan refuses to touch with a ten-foot pole.
RECIPES
Mashed

The One Dish Amanda Freitag Always Orders Out

If you are one of many "Chopped" fans out there, then Amanda Freitag is both a familiar and beloved face. Like many other celebrity chefs, the New Jersey native's love affair with cooking began at a very young age. Thanks to the encouragement of everyone in her life, from her grandparents to her high school home economics teacher, she decided to take her passion for cooking to the next level when she enrolled at the Culinary Institute of America (via Food Network). Today, the 49-year-old TV personality has worked as an executive chef in renowned restaurants such as Gusto, a former Italian eatery in New York's West Village, and The Harrison, an upscale American restaurant in Tribeca that has since closed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mashed.com

This Is Guy Fieri's Trick For The Perfect Steak

Cooking the perfect steak is an art. You really have to know what you are doing to get the coveted crust on the outside and the juicy, tender, melt in your mouth goodness on the inside. And, as Delish points out, there are oh so many mistakes you can make along the way. From oiling your pan instead of oiling your steak, to not seasoning your meat properly, to trying to cook your steak cold straight from the fridge, to burning it to a crisp, there are plenty of errors you can make that sabotage the savory and succulent taste of your perfect steak.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Root Beer Float Rant That Caused This Arby's Karen To Go Viral

No one really likes a Karen. Yet, as a culture, we can't seem to look away from them. As of this writing, the #Karen hashtag on TikTok alone has more than 19 billion views. This week, that number is in part due to a viral video posted by TikTok user @ignastyo. Based on his profile and video, it would appear that Ignacio works at Arby's and was on duty in the kitchen when a female customer went off on a long and strident tirade addressed toward a front-of-house worker about the proper way to make a root beer float.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Mashed

This Recipe Is So Good Lidia Bastianich Makes It 3 Times A Week

If you're craving an easy homemade Italian meal for dinner, there's only one person to turn to and that's Lidia Bastianich. The Emmy award-winning public television host has authored over 10 cookbooks and has been on TV since 1998 (via LidiasItaly.com). In fact, she even knew Julia Child back in the day and made a guest appearance on her show, "Julia Child: Cooking with Master Chefs," back in 1993, per Cucina Toscana. But Bastianich is about more than just cookbooks and TV. Since getting her start in the '90s, the Italian chef has opened three critically acclaimed New York City-based restaurants of her own, including Felidia, Becoo, and De Posto. Did we also mention she has her own line of artisanal pastas and all-natural sauces?
RECIPES
Mashed

Brie Apple Honey Crostini Recipe

If you are looking for the appetizer that will impress at an upcoming holiday party, then you are looking in the right place with this Brie apple honey crostini recipe from recipe developer Erin Johnson. And by the way, if you're looking for a perfect side dish for a light lunch, a great starter for a feast of a dinner, or one very fancy yet simple snack to enjoy while watching your favorite show, then you are definitely looking in the right place for all of those, too.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Career Aarón Sánchez Would Want If He Wasn't A Chef

The career of Chef Aarón Sánchez would take days to unpack. The seasoned chef has starred in so many shows as a judge, mentor, and more, and his past in the culinary world is even more vast. As his website bio notes, he grew up in the restaurant business, and his love of cooking comes from an exposure to a wide girth of diverse kitchen experience. The Latino chef is looked upon as an authority on Mexican food for a reason.
TV SHOWS
KMPH.com

Chef Manny Perales, 10/14/21 - Steak 3 Ways and Asparagus Wrapped in Salami

FRESNO Calif, (FOX26) — Chef Manny Perales, from Yosemite Falls Cafe, with locations in Fresno & Clovis, visited the Great Day Kitchen to prepare some delicious food. Yosemite Falls Cafe is located at Shaw & Blackstone, Ashlan & 99, and Granite Park in Fresno, and Shaw & Sunnyside in Clovis.
Mashed

You've Been Ordering Wine The Wrong Way, According To Chef Ludo Lefebvre - Exclusive

Choosing a wine can feel like a shot in the dark; even if you have a decent understanding of the difference between a pinot grigio and a pinot noir, or feel pretty certain that you like reds better than whites. Unless you're a professional sommelier or spend your free time taking Napa tours, how do you really know that you're choosing the right vino to complement your dinner? Making things even more overwhelming are the humorous wine brand names — if you're out to dinner with friends, sharing a bottle of Fat Bastard or Sailor Seeks Horse might liven things up (via Bloomberg) ... but, these fun-sounding blends might pair terribly with your entrée.
FOOD & DRINKS
leitesculinaria.com

Misen Chef’s Knife

Kick-start your mise en place. This versatile knife combines the best features of both Western- and Japanese-style blades — making it excel at any cutting task or technique. Whether you are slicing raw veggies to serve with your next batch of Homemade Hummus or finely chopping your Italian parsley for garnish on your Beef Stew with Red Wine, this knife has you covered.
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

Mashed

64K+
Followers
22K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy