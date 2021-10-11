This Chef's Reaction To A Steak Tartare Complaint Has TikTok Divided
The customer is always right ... right? Chef Dominick Purnomo seemed to honor that fact of restaurant life after a customer sent their steak tartare back to the kitchen because it was raw. The chef and owner of dp: An American Brasserie in Albany, New York posted a TikTok video that shows him dumping the plate of tartare into a hot pan with oil, dutifully "fixing" the dish. But at the beginning of the video, underneath text that reads "When they send back the steak tartare because it's raw," Purnomo is shaking his head as if to say, "I do not approve."www.mashed.com
