BUCKHANNON, W.Va. -T he Rotary Club of Buckhannon-Upshur recently celebrated its second anniversary as a newly formed club. The club has been very active since its inception. Members have volunteered their time to host valuable blood screenings and blood donation drives in conjunction with St. Joseph’s Hospital; have assisted with the COVID vaccination clinics for the community; and recognized the county’s health care workers and first responders dealing with the pandemic. They stepped forward to assist the Upshur Cooperative Parish House in their clothes closet and with food drives and provided donations to community organizations and efforts including the Upshur County Backpack Program, the West Virginia Strawberry Festival, the Mountain CAP Child Development Center and the Upshur County Library.

BUCKHANNON, WV ・ 12 DAYS AGO