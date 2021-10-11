CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The good (Josh Allen), the bad (Patrick Mahomes), and other telling moments from Week 5 in the NFL

By Tyler Lauletta
 3 days ago
Josh Allen.

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

  • Week 5 of the NFL season is almost in the books.
  • Josh Allen and Justin Herbert were the big winners of Week 5.
  • Bengals kicker Evan McPherson was a loser.

Week 5 of the NFL season was filled with action.

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills exacted their revenge on the Kansas City Chiefs and established themselves as the team to beat in the AFC.

Meanwhile, kickers across the NFL had one of their worst days in recent memory.

Take a look below at all the winners and losers from Week 5 of the NFL season.

WINNER: Buffalo Bills

Nine months after losing the AFC Championship to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills got their revenge in primetime.

Led by quarterback Josh Allen, the Bills dominated the Chiefs on all fronts, cruising to a 38-20 road victory in Kansas City and establishing Buffalo as the new team to beat in the AFC and possibly the NFL.

Through five games, the Bills are averaging more points scored per game than any team in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, their defense is giving up the fewest points in the league.

Simultaneously having the most prolific offense and stifling defense in the NFL is a winning combination.

LOSER: Kansas City Chiefs

After three years of Mahomes Magic carrying the Chiefs, it looks as though Kansas City might finally have a problem that their quarterback can't solve or cover for - the worst defense in the NFL.

Kansas City is giving up a league-worst 34.4 points per game. At times, the defense is so bad their own players are left in disbelief.

Between Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, and Travis Kelce, the Chiefs offense is still a force in the league, but if their defense can't put some stops together, the trio wouldn't be able to keep pace with their opposition even if firing on all cylinders.

With their loss on Sunday night, the Chiefs fell to 2-3 on the season, a full two games behind the Chargers atop the AFC West. They also have a loss to Los Angeles for tie-breaking purposes later in the season. Mahomes somehow always finds a way, but the path to the playoffs gets a lot tighter with just one more loss.

WINNER: Punters

Not a lot went right for the Seahawks on Thursday night, but punter Michael Dickson had himself a day, converting possibly the greatest punt in NFL history.

After the Rams blocked his initial effort, Dickson scooped the ball up with one hand and booted it downfield again in a sequence so confusing it took the booth a moment to decide whether or not it was even legal.

On Sunday, the great punting continued, with special acknowledgment due for Saints punter Blake Gillikin, who pinned Washington against their own 1, 2, and 3-yard lines in a brilliant performance.

"Their punter punted the s- out of the ball," Washington QB Taylor Heinicke said after the game. When the opposing quarterback is shouting out the work of a punter, you know it was a good performance.

LOSER: Kickers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AZB37_0cNuomWy00
Evan McPherson.

AP Photo/Emilee Chinn

This was the worst week for kickers in recent memory, with 12 missed extra points on the day, throwing scoring and gambling spreads into chaos early.

But no kickers had a tougher go of it than Evan McPherson of the Bengals and Mason Crosby of the Packers, who were facing off against each other in Cincinnati.

Over 10 minutes of the game clock between the fourth quarter and overtime, with the game tied 22-22, McPherson and Crosby combined for five consecutive missed field goal attempts, any of which could have been the game-winner.

No missed kick was more painful than McPherson's overtime effort, which the Bengals kicker prematurely celebrated before realizing he missed.

The Packers took over possession, and Crosby would finally send a game-winner through the uprights. Tough break, buddy.

WINNER: Justin Herbert

After this week's win over the Cleveland Browns, Justin Herbert has thrown 13 touchdowns through five weeks. According to ESPN, that's the fourth-most by a first- or second-year quarterback dating back to 1970. The three men above him - Dan Marino, Kurt Warner, and Patrick Mahomes, all were named MVP in the year of their hot start.

WINNER: Brandon Staley and analytics

Flying high alongside Herbert is Chargers head coach Brandon Staley, who has pushed football further into the analytical future than any coach in recent memory.

Staley had already established himself as an aggressive play-caller in a win over the Chiefs, but against the Browns pushed things even further, going for it on fourth down from deep inside Chargers territory and attempting several long conversions closer to midfield.

The team has a plan, and the players are buying in.

Don't be surprised if the Chargers are playing deep into January.

LOSER: Saquon Barkley

After missing most of the 2020 season due to injury, Giants running back Saquon Barkley went down with another injury against the Cowboys. Barkley's injury shouldn't end his season, but after a slow start to 2021, it's tough not to see his performance thus far as a disappointment.

WINNER: The Browns stealing plays

The Cleveland Browns lost to the Chargers on Sunday, but they sure looked good doing it.

While attempting a two-point conversion, the Browns reached into the Chiefs playbook and stole the short-yardage shovel pass that Mahomes has run to perfection time and time again. It turns out Baker Mayfield's shovel isn't all that bad either.

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.

LOSER: Guests of the ManningCast

Your mileage on NFL curses - the Madden curse, the Super Bowl hangover, etc. - may vary, but as some have pointed out on Twitter, those who appeared as guests on the ManningCast have had a pretty rough few weeks with both injury and performance.

Thankfully for the rest of the league, the ManningCast won't be back until Week 7. Prospective guests of the program please consider yourselves warned.

Read the original article on Insider

