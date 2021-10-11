CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Delivery: Thank you Iowa State for adding some heat to Farmageddon

By Tim Fitzgerald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State and Iowa State meet at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday in a game that has earned the nickname Farmageddon. As Fitz explains, K-State won 10 games in a row in the series — although many of those games were highly entertaining — before the Cyclones won in 2018, then K-State won in 2019, but during last year's weird season, Iowa State and Coach Matt Campbell claimed a 45-0 victory late in the year. That blowout added some much-needed heat to an in-conference rivalry game that both programs desperately need.

