Daily Delivery: Thank you Iowa State for adding some heat to Farmageddon

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson injured his right knee on September 11 during the Wildcats game with Southern Illinois, and while at the time it appeared to be a catastrophic injury, it turned out to be what we believe is a slight tear of his PCL. As Fitz explains, the Wildcats have played two games without their senior QB and while he may be capable of playing this Saturday against sixth-ranked Oklahoma, the calculation about how to best use Thompson is much more complicated inside Kansas State's Vanier Family Football Complex.

KANSAS STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO