Mailing presents for Christmas? Here are your deadlines

By Kait Newsum
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

The official dates for shipping gifts in order to be delivered in time for Christmas (which lands on a Saturday this year) have been released.

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS), FedEx, and UPS have all released their recommended deadlines for shipping those holiday goodies.

Southwest Airlines cancels even more flights Monday

USPS

Continental U.S.:

  • December 15: USPS retail ground service
  • December 17: First-class mail service (including holiday greeting cards)
  • December 17: First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)
  • December 18: Priority mail service
  • December 23: Priority mail express service

USPS For Air/Army/Fleet/Diplomatic post office addresses:

Merck asks US FDA to authorize promising anti-COVID pill
  • November 6: Retail ground service
  • December 9  :Priority mail and first-class mail
  • December 16: Priority mail express military service

USPS Alaska and Hawaii:

  • December 17: Hawaii to/from mainland — priority mail and first-class mail
  • December 18: Alaska to/from Continental U.S. — first-class and priority mail
  • December 21: Alaska to/from Continental U.S. and Hawaii to/from mainland — priority mail express
Red Cross asks for donations amid blood shortage, here’s where to donate

FedEx

  • December 9: ground economy
  • December 15: ground and home delivery
  • December 21: express saver
  • December 22: two day and two-day am
  • December 23: overnight services
  • December 24: same day

UPS :

  • Ground shipping, check the website for a quote
  • December 21: second-day air services
  • December 23: next-day air services
  • December 25: no pickup service, UPS holiday
  • Note: UPS service guarantee still suspended for most services due to COVID-19

For the latest, up-to-date information on holiday shipping deadlines, visit the USPS site here, the FedEx site here, and the UPS site here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

IN THIS ARTICLE
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

