Mailing presents for Christmas? Here are your deadlines
The official dates for shipping gifts in order to be delivered in time for Christmas (which lands on a Saturday this year) have been released.
The U.S. Postal Service (USPS), FedEx, and UPS have all released their recommended deadlines for shipping those holiday goodies.
USPS
Continental U.S.:
- December 15: USPS retail ground service
- December 17: First-class mail service (including holiday greeting cards)
- December 17: First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)
- December 18: Priority mail service
- December 23: Priority mail express service
USPS For Air/Army/Fleet/Diplomatic post office addresses:
- November 6: Retail ground service
- December 9 :Priority mail and first-class mail
- December 16: Priority mail express military service
USPS Alaska and Hawaii:
- December 17: Hawaii to/from mainland — priority mail and first-class mail
- December 18: Alaska to/from Continental U.S. — first-class and priority mail
- December 21: Alaska to/from Continental U.S. and Hawaii to/from mainland — priority mail express
FedEx
- December 9: ground economy
- December 15: ground and home delivery
- December 21: express saver
- December 22: two day and two-day am
- December 23: overnight services
- December 24: same day
UPS :
- Ground shipping, check the website for a quote
- December 21: second-day air services
- December 23: next-day air services
- December 25: no pickup service, UPS holiday
- Note: UPS service guarantee still suspended for most services due to COVID-19
For the latest, up-to-date information on holiday shipping deadlines, visit the USPS site here, the FedEx site here, and the UPS site here.
