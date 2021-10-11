Mailing presents for Christmas? Here are your deadlines

The official dates for shipping gifts in order to be delivered in time for Christmas (which lands on a Saturday this year) have been released.

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS), FedEx, and UPS have all released their recommended deadlines for shipping those holiday goodies.

Continental U.S.:

December 15: USPS retail ground service

December 17: First-class mail service (including holiday greeting cards)

December 17: First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

December 18: Priority mail service

December 23: Priority mail express service

USPS For Air/Army/Fleet/Diplomatic post office addresses:

November 6: Retail ground service

December 9 :Priority mail and first-class mail

December 16: Priority mail express military service

USPS Alaska and Hawaii:

December 17: Hawaii to/from mainland — priority mail and first-class mail

December 18: Alaska to/from Continental U.S. — first-class and priority mail

December 21: Alaska to/from Continental U.S. and Hawaii to/from mainland — priority mail express

December 9: ground economy

December 15: ground and home delivery

December 21: express saver

December 22: two day and two-day am

December 23: overnight services

December 24: same day

Ground shipping, check the website for a quote

December 21: second-day air services

December 23: next-day air services

December 25: no pickup service, UPS holiday

Note: UPS service guarantee still suspended for most services due to COVID-19

For the latest, up-to-date information on holiday shipping deadlines, visit the USPS site here, the FedEx site here, and the UPS site here.

