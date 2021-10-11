CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Bulls' Patrick Williams: Goes through 5-on-5 Monday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Williams (ankle) went through 5-on-5 drills at Monday's practice, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports. It was reported Sunday night that Williams could be back on the floor for Friday's preseason finale versus Memphis, and coach Billy Donovan said Monday that it remains a possibility. Per Mayberry, Williams is "progressing in that direction," but the Bulls will base the decision on how Williams' ankle responds to increased activity over the next few days. Either way, Williams is recovering more quickly than expected and should be on course to play in next Wednesday's (Oct. 20) regular-season opener at Detroit.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Blog a Bull

Evaluating the Bulls options to replace Patrick Williams’ spot in starting lineup

Bulls second-year forward Patrick Williams was slated to start at power forward this season, but his ankle injury means he’s going to miss all of the preseason and perhaps the start of the regular season. This means Bulls head coach Billy Donovan has a decision to make regarding Williams’ spot in the starting lineup. While there’s a chance it doesn’t matter much if Williams is back healthy for the regular season, the Bulls have to be prepared for him to be out when the games start to matter.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Donovan
670 The Score

Bulls' Patrick Williams practices in full, is optimistic he can play in preseason finale

CHICAGO (670 The Score) – Bulls forward Patrick Williams’ recovery from a severe left ankle sprain took another key step forward Wednesday. Williams practiced in full with all of his teammates at the Advocate Center and “felt good” afterward. The step came after Williams did some five-on-five work Monday with Bulls reserves and development staff before the team had an off day Tuesday.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bulls
fadeawayworld.net

Ben Simmons Has Dated More Women Than He Has Made 3-Pointers In The NBA

Even in a time when we talk about Kyrie Irving not showing up to Nets games or Russell Westbrook turning the ball over 15 times in under 30 minutes, Ben Simmons is still the most scrutinized guard in the NBA. Everybody seems to have a take on the former first-overall...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Austin Rivers had awesome reaction to Lakers roster move

Austin Rivers has been traded a total of five times in his NBA career, and there was a brief moment this week where the veteran guard thought he was on the move again. The Los Angeles Lakers signed undrafted rookie guard Austin Reaves to a contract on Monday. When Rivers saw Shams Charania of The Athletic report the news, he had to do a double-take. Rivers explained in a funny Instagram comment that he thought he read his own name and “was going to have to pack again.”
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Lakers Reportedly Waiving Notable Shooting Guard

The start of the 2021-22 NBA regular season is in just six days and teams are busy at work trying to finalize their rosters. The Los Angeles Lakers inched a step closer to that goal by making their first major cut of the preseason on Wednesday. According to Jovan Buha...
NBA
The Spun

Report: Ben Simmons’ Reason For Returning To 76ers Revealed

The holdout in the City of Brotherly Love has officially come to an end. On Monday night, it was announced that Ben Simmons returned to the Wells Fargo center to rejoin his teammates on the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons has been mentioned in several trade rumors over the past few months...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Joel Embiid Says If The Warriors Offered Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson To The Sixers In Exchange For Him, They Would Accept It: "I Wouldn't Say No To That."

Joel Embiid is generally viewed as a top-10 player across the league. The 76ers superstar has shown his ability to dominate on the court as a multi-skilled big man with a throwback interior game. He's certainly very talented, and over the course of the playoffs, Embiid averaged 28.1 PPG and 10.5 RPG, while shooting very efficiently and playing some spectacular defense.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

ESPN Removes Jay Williams From "NBA Countdown"

ESPN is undergoing a massive overhaul of its basketball coverage. Since audio of long-time NBA reporter and The Jump host, Rachel Nichols, using disparaging language while talking about former ESPN employee, Maria Taylor, surfaced a couple months ago, the network has been scrambling to solve their basketball issue. Removing Nichols...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley On Why He Doesn’t Allow NBA 2K To Include Him In The Game: “They Pay Those Guys To Do It And They Make $300 Million And They Pay The Guys Chump Change.”

Charles Barkley is one of the most legendary figures in the NBA. Despite never winning an NBA championship in his career, Barkley is considered one of the all-time greats and one of the most underrated superstars of his generation. Despite his fame in the basketball world as an analyst, it...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy