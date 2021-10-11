Bulls' Patrick Williams: Goes through 5-on-5 Monday

Williams (ankle) went through 5-on-5 drills at Monday's practice, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports. It was reported Sunday night that Williams could be back on the floor for Friday's preseason finale versus Memphis, and coach Billy Donovan said Monday that it remains a possibility. Per Mayberry, Williams is "progressing in that direction," but the Bulls will base the decision on how Williams' ankle responds to increased activity over the next few days. Either way, Williams is recovering more quickly than expected and should be on course to play in next Wednesday's (Oct. 20) regular-season opener at Detroit.