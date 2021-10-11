CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Southwest flight woes impacting passengers at Pittsburgh International Airport

By Kylie Walker
wtae.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH — Southwest Airlines was apologizing to passengers aftercanceling more than a thousand flights over the weekend, including many in Pittsburgh. Passengers at Pittsburgh International Airport were in line Monday morning, hoping to get re-booked after their flights were unexpectedly canceled. Chris Jewell, a passenger on a canceled 7:20 a.m. flight to Las Vegas, calls the entire experience frustrating.

