Gas shortage would be eased with better relations, Russian ambassador tells EU

By Jeremy Beaman
 3 days ago
A top Russian official suggested that better diplomatic treatment of Russia by the European Union would insulate EU members from energy shortages like they are experiencing now, indicating that Russia, already responsible for a significant share of the EU's gas imports, is looking to gain further advantage from Europe's vulnerabilities.

Russian EU ambassador Vladimir Chizhov said the bloc, which last week saw what amounted to a nearly tenfold increase in spot gas prices since the beginning of the year, would be in a better position to remedy price hikes were it more amicable to its major natural gas-exporting neighbor.

“The crux of the matter is only a matter of phraseology,” Chizhov told the Financial Times. “Change adversary to partner and things get resolved easier ... when the EU finds enough political will to do this, they will know where to find us.”

Chizhov also disputed that Russia has any interest in lagging supply and high prices in Europe, as some critics have maintained that President Vladimir Putin is toying with gas flows to influence the certification of the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline.

“This does not promote stability,” he said. “People will start looking around, turning back from gas to coal, which some are already doing.”

The ongoing gas shortage in Europe has left member states scrambling to combat price surges and secure more supplies ahead of winter.

Spain, France, the Czech Republic, Romania, and Greece together have called for an investigation into the reasons for high prices and low supply and outlined potential responses, such as creating common guidelines for gas storage levels, as well as reforming the wholesale electricity market.

"Price of gas and wholesale prices of electricity have dramatically increased in the last months," the countries said in a recent statement. "It is a considerable and increasing burden for households and our companies, with a particularly intense impact on the most vulnerable and our [small and mid-sized businesses]."

Meanwhile, Putin said last week the Kremlin is thinking about “a possible increase” of natural gas supply to Europe. Chizhov said he expects state-run energy company Gazprom to "be more flexible" in adjusting its exports to Europe to respond to the shortages there following Putin's remarks.

Comments / 0

#Natural Gas#Gas Pipeline#Gazprom#Russian#Eu#The European Union#The Financial Times
