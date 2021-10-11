CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ voter registration deadline is Tuesday. What to know about early voting, elections

New Jersey Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Jersey voters are heading to the polls in November, and there are some important deadlines coming up. The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming general elections, which most notably include the gubernatorial race between Gov. Phil Murphy and Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli, is Tuesday, Oct. 12. So if you're looking to have your say but you're not yet registered, time is running out.

www.njherald.com

