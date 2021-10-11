CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson Valley Restaurants Begin Requiring Vaccination Proof

If you're planning on dining out at some Hudson Valley restaurants, you'll want to bring your vaccination card with you. While New York City is requiring proof of vaccination to enter gyms, theaters, restaurants and bars, the Hudson Valley has been a bit laxer with the rules. However, due to an uptick in COVID-19 deaths in the Mid Hudson Region, some restaurants are taking it upon themselves to encourage vaccination.

