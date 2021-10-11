What we learned in Week 6 of the high school football season: SBLive Washington podcast

We’re past the halfway point of the regular season. On the heels of Week 6 of the Washington high school football season, reporters Andy Buhler and Todd Milles talked about where they were and what they saw (1:00 minute mark), Southwest Washington’s 4A teams asserting some dominance (17:11), the District 8 picture formulating after Gonzaga Prep and Kamiakin reel in big league wins (26:31), Graham-Kapowsin’s Josh Wood commits to Eastern Washington and hasn’t shown many flaws (32:26), the Metro League standings shakeup (36:45) and what to make of the weird, wild 2A Northwest Conference picture (44:02).