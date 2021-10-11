Young Women Making Waves in Hudson County: International Day of the Girl

“When girls do well, we all do well.” This quote from the White House proclamation for International Day of the Girl reigns true in every area of the world. Girls are vital to economic growth, community development, and so much more. On this day, we are looking at some amazing young girls in the area who are making strides in their industries, sharing their talents, and giving back to the community. And all of them are under 20 years old! Read on to learn more about these leading ladies.