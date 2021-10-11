CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Watershed Foundation Launches Annual Photo Contest

By Staff Report
News Now Warsaw
 5 days ago

Summer has slowly faded into fall, but the memories remain captured as snapshots in your camera/cellphone. The Watershed Foundation would love to see how you live, learn and play on the area’s lakes and streams. TWF’s annual photo contest, “Picture Your Watershed,” is a creative way to connect residents with their local natural resources and community, according to a news release from TWF. Each submitted picture displays how the local lakes play a role in an individual’s life.

