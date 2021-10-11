The Watershed Foundation Launches Annual Photo Contest

The Boothbay Region Maritime Foundation Photo Show at the Opera House at Boothbay Harbor will continue through the end of the year or as long as photos are available. The BRMF Research Collection has been on display at the Boothbay Harbor Opera House since Aug. 1, and due to popular demand, the photos will remain on display through the holidays. Framed photos are for sale to the highest bidder. Cathy Sherrill, executive director of the Opera House, said “It’s been terrific seeing the response from both residents and visitors to the Maritime Foundation exhibit upstairs. We are all pleased to have it.

BOOTHBAY, ME ・ 9 DAYS AGO