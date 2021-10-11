‘Frog and Toad Are Doing Their Best’ Is a Hilarious Bedtime Book For Adults

Since its that time of year again…. Y’ALL GO TO MICHAELS, GET A TOAD AND MAKE A PURSE ##michaels ##michaelstoad ##toad ##toadpurse ##frogpurse. Do you ever wish you could cast a spell like Sabrina Spellman to conjure up a new pair of shoes or a cozy cardigan when the weather starts to get chilly? We can't all have magical powers, but this enchanting accessory might be even better. Whether you call it a frog or a toad, this giant Halloween prop from Michaels is TikTok's latest fashion obsession. While it's unclear where the idea to transform the frog into a purse first began, the trend saw a resurgence on TikTok after Kelsey Gallagher, aka @kelseygall19, posted a follow-up video to their 2020 DIY frog purse tutorial, which can be traced back to former Vine star Marlo Meekins. Whoever originated the trend, me, my phone, my chapstick, my headphones, and my keys all thank you.

