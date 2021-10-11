‘Frog and Toad Are Doing Their Best’ Is a Hilarious Bedtime Book For Adults
Move over, Kermit! There’s another frog in town, brimming with Amphibian Wisdom. To be more precise, there are actually two amphibians: Frog and Toad. Based on Arnold Lobel’s classic children’s series of easy-readers, Frog and Toad Are Doing Their Best: Bedtime Stories for Trying Times, is a whip-smart delight that originally appeared online. Excerpts from the book happened to nab two of the top slots on McSweeney’s list of most-read articles of 2020 (“Frog and Toad are Self-Quarantined Friends” and “Frog and Toad Tentatively Go Outside After Months in Self-Quarantine”). If keeping abreast of some of the most Twitterable reads from Dave Eggers’s Literary Cool Club isn’t enough to entice you, perhaps triple threat author-editor-performer, Jennie Egerdie, said it best in her introduction. Now more than ever, there’s a serious need to read this kind of heartfelt parody: “Because, these days, adults need bedtime stories too.” Amen, Jennie.www.fatherly.com
