CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

‘Frog and Toad Are Doing Their Best’ Is a Hilarious Bedtime Book For Adults

By J.M. Farkas
Fatherly
Fatherly
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Move over, Kermit! There’s another frog in town, brimming with Amphibian Wisdom. To be more precise, there are actually two amphibians: Frog and Toad. Based on Arnold Lobel’s classic children’s series of easy-readers, Frog and Toad Are Doing Their Best: Bedtime Stories for Trying Times, is a whip-smart delight that originally appeared online. Excerpts from the book happened to nab two of the top slots on McSweeney’s list of most-read articles of 2020 (“Frog and Toad are Self-Quarantined Friends” and “Frog and Toad Tentatively Go Outside After Months in Self-Quarantine”). If keeping abreast of some of the most Twitterable reads from Dave Eggers’s Literary Cool Club isn’t enough to entice you, perhaps triple threat author-editor-performer, Jennie Egerdie, said it best in her introduction. Now more than ever, there’s a serious need to read this kind of heartfelt parody: “Because, these days, adults need bedtime stories too.” Amen, Jennie.

www.fatherly.com

Comments / 0

Related
bookriot.com

The Best Ways to Read a Hard Book

We all have those novels that sit there on our shelves, staring us down, too intimidating to pick up and yet they’ve been on our list for years. Reportedly, they’re rewarding, exciting reads, but every time you think about opening one, dread sinks into your stomach. So how do you get started?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Keene Sentinel

Adult books for teens who are ready to read beyond YA shelf

Parents may worry that adult books could be inappropriate for teens. Yet these days, some young adult books, especially those aimed at older teens, often can hold their own against adult books when it comes to sex and violence. In fact, some adult books — light fiction or cozy mysteries — actually may offer less sex or violence than some YA books. If parents still are concerned over the appropriateness of teens reading adult books, one solution is either to pre-read the book or read a second copy alongside your teen. This could even spark some thoughtful conversations.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
redtri.com

5 Bedtime Books for Sweet Dreams

Bedtime with kids can be stressful, but the perfect bedtime story can make your night, sending your kiddos off to dreamland with ease. There’s also no better way to bond and decompress from the day than sharing a story you both will enjoy. We’ve rounded up a few stand-out bedtime stories to make your nighttime routine dreamy. Cuddle up, and read on!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arnold Lobel
Person
Enya
Person
Dave Eggers
PopSugar

People on TikTok Are Turning This Giant Frog From Michaels Into Toad-ally Cute Purses

Since its that time of year again…. Y’ALL GO TO MICHAELS, GET A TOAD AND MAKE A PURSE ##michaels ##michaelstoad ##toad ##toadpurse ##frogpurse. Do you ever wish you could cast a spell like Sabrina Spellman to conjure up a new pair of shoes or a cozy cardigan when the weather starts to get chilly? We can't all have magical powers, but this enchanting accessory might be even better. Whether you call it a frog or a toad, this giant Halloween prop from Michaels is TikTok's latest fashion obsession. While it's unclear where the idea to transform the frog into a purse first began, the trend saw a resurgence on TikTok after Kelsey Gallagher, aka @kelseygall19, posted a follow-up video to their 2020 DIY frog purse tutorial, which can be traced back to former Vine star Marlo Meekins. Whoever originated the trend, me, my phone, my chapstick, my headphones, and my keys all thank you.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
bookriot.com

15 Of The Best Nonfiction Books In 2021

How can I possibly write a list of the best nonfiction books 2021 has to offer? I can’t. I mean I can, because here you are reading this list, but it’s not ALL the best nonfiction titles of the year. It’s 15 of them. So manageable. And definitely with something for everyone. But not even close to all the best. But every book on this list is the best.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
jacksonnewspapers.com

Bedtime Book Club carries on Snuggle and Read tradition

The phrase ‘the book will find the child’ holds true for the partnership of Jackson County Early Explorers and Read Aloud of Jackson County. For Cheryl Miller, who as part of Read Aloud offered her Snuggle and Read program, it has special meaning. “When we were able to have that...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frog And Toad#Friendship#Amphibian#Literary Cool Club#Lexapro#Mac Of Cheese
Indiana Daily Student

COLUMN: Why adults should read children’s book, ‘Beautifully Me’

It may be meant for children, but everyone needs to read creator and entrepreneur Nabela Noor’s newest book “Beautifully Me.”. Noor is a Bangladeshi American influencer known for promoting self-love and inclusivity on her platforms and through her companies. Noor poured her heart into this book and it shows. Not only is it true to her brand by promoting body positivity and self-love, but it also features authentic and much awaited Bangladeshi American representation. Tamil American illustrator Nabi H. Ali illustrates the book.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
fox9.com

Halloween best bets for families and adults

Whether you want to be scared or inspired by glowing pumpkins, there is plenty of Halloween fun to be had around the Twin Cities. Jenn Singer with DayTripper28.com stopped by Good Day with options for families and adults alike.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
People

R&B Singer Emani 22 Dead at 22: She 'Brightened up Any Room She Was in,' Producer J Maine Says

Emani 22, an R&B singer known for songs including "Feelings" and "Close," has died. She was 22. Emani died on Monday following a "tragic accident," her manager tells PEOPLE. "It is with heavy hearts that the family of Emani has confirmed her passing," a statement provided to PEOPLE reads. "They would like to share that although she fought courageously and the medical team went above and beyond doing everything in their power to aid in her recovery, on Monday, October 11th, Emani succumbed to the injuries she sustained after a tragic accident. At this time, Emani's family is asking for privacy to mourn and honor her life and memories."
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
InspireMore

‘I showered and saw where my wife wiped away steam to see our baby in the bassinet.’: Man praises stay-at-home wife, says her hard work ‘does not go unnoticed’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “I came home yesterday evening after working 12 hours. I went into the bathroom to get cleaned up and ready for dinner. I noticed my daughter’s bassinet in the bathroom.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ComicBook

Krispy Kreme Is Changing Its Name

Henceforth Krispy Kreme shall be known as Krispy Skreme...well, until Halloween, that is. Monday afternoon, the iconic doughnut chain announced a temporary change in its name as part of its overarching Halloween promotion. Along with special Krispy Kreme boxes and other associated marketing collateral, the chain is introducing four all-new doughnuts and some new promotions all in celebration of spooky season.
RESTAURANTS
SheKnows

Robin Williams’ Daughter Zelda Asks Fans to Please Stop Sending Her Videos of Impersonator Jamie Costa

One actor hoping to showcase his talents as a Robin Williams impersonator has caused quite the stir among fans of the late comic on the internet — but his resurgence has inadvertently stirred up some feelings of grief in the actor’s family too. When fans began sending actor Jamie Costa’s recent test reel as the late Robin Williams to Williams’ daughter, Zelda Williams, it triggered a lot of emotions — and Zelda is asking those fans to please stop.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Shameless’ Actor and Comedian Ricarlo Flanagan Dead at 40

Ricarlo Flanagan, known for his comedy and time as Davey on Shameless has died at the age of 40. He had most recently appeared in Room 104. Stu Golfman of KMR Talent spoke with Deadline about the passing of Flanagan. “Ricarlo was one of the nicest people I have ever met in my life and a joy to work for. He will be missed dearly.”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Ann Inaba suffers fashion clash on DWTS no one saw coming

Carrie Ann Inaba's complete transformations for each episode of Dancing with the Stars have often wowed fans, but no one saw where her latest look would go. The judge showed up for the first night of Disney Week in a figure-hugging sheer gown with red-sequined embellishments and a high slit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee apologizes to fans as she delivers frustrating news

Good Morning America's Ginger Zee was set to celebrate some exciting news this month but has sadly been forced to give an update she wasn't expecting. The much-loved TV star and her fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of her heartfelt book, A Little Closer to Home, but now they'll have to wait longer.
CELEBRITIES
Fatherly

Fatherly

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.

 https://www.fatherly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy