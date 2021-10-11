CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Hoboken Home Makeover — Inspired by a Song + Scandinavian Vibes

By Katherine Chaves Diaz
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInspiration can be found anywhere, and Hoboken-based interior designer Antoinette Anderson is back to give us a sneak peek of her latest home transformation. This latest project was inspired by a song that is sentimental to the family: the first dance song at their wedding. The end result is a Scandinavian, modern haven for the homeowners. Keep reading to learn more about the property and how Antoinette was able to change it.

