A Hoboken Home Makeover — Inspired by a Song + Scandinavian Vibes
Inspiration can be found anywhere, and Hoboken-based interior designer Antoinette Anderson is back to give us a sneak peek of her latest home transformation. This latest project was inspired by a song that is sentimental to the family: the first dance song at their wedding. The end result is a Scandinavian, modern haven for the homeowners. Keep reading to learn more about the property and how Antoinette was able to change it.www.hobokengirl.com
Comments / 0