OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- One house on River Road in Olmsted Falls has gone all-out for Halloween, with two massive skeleton arms and hands reaching out menacingly from the home. The handmade decorations are the work of homeowner Alan Perkins. Fashioned out of eight-inch foam boards and PVC, Perkins said he started working on the project about 25 days ago -- but that he first had the idea three years ago, and that he worked on gathering supplies until this season.

OLMSTED FALLS, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO