Festival

Apple Pumpkin Day

By Sara
knoxvillemoms.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re looking for low key activities to keep your kids busy during a Fall Break many don’t feel comfortable traveling over, I’ve got some great fall inspired apples versus pumpkins activities for you! I originally used these last year during a comparing and contrasting unit when I was homeschooling my second grader for the first time. But the kids had such a great time with them, we plan on making this a fall tradition! These activities can be adapted to different ages as well so everyone can join in the fun.

knoxvillemoms.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
