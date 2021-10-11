Apple Pumpkin Day

If you’re looking for low key activities to keep your kids busy during a Fall Break many don’t feel comfortable traveling over, I’ve got some great fall inspired apples versus pumpkins activities for you! I originally used these last year during a comparing and contrasting unit when I was homeschooling my second grader for the first time. But the kids had such a great time with them, we plan on making this a fall tradition! These activities can be adapted to different ages as well so everyone can join in the fun.