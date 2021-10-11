Eda Elizabeth Grothouse of Craddockville

Eda Elizabeth Grothouse, beloved wife, mother, and friend, died at her home in Craddockville, VA, on October 5th, 2021, with her family by her side. She was 78 years young. A member of the McCaleb family, Mrs. Grothouse grew up on the Eastern Shore of Virginia. In 1964, she graduated from the Johnston Willis Nursing Program and began her long and adventurous career as a registered nurse. Soon after graduating, Mrs. Grothouse joined the United States Air Force, where she eventually rose to the rank of Captain in the Nursing Corps, which at that time, was the highest rank achievable by a woman in the U.S. Military. Among her various responsibilities throughout her time of service, she oversaw the ICU units for severely injured troops returning from the Vietnam War.