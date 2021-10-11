CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recall issued for rice baby cereal after it tested above the guidance for naturally occurring arsenic

By Adam McDonald, Digital Content Producer
WALA-TV FOX10
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Meredith) -- Maple Island Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of three lots of its Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal that it manufactures for Walmart. This recall is a result of a routine sampling program by the FDA which found that a sample from three production lots of Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal tested above the guidance for naturally occurring inorganic arsenic.

