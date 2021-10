It is time for Pennsylvania to legalize marijuana for recreational use. While federal legalization is also overdue, this piece will focus on Pennsylvania specifically. A study from the Muhlenberg College Institute of Public Opinion in the spring of 2021 found that 58 percent of Pennsylvania citizens favor the legalization of marijuana for recreational use. Fourteen percent neither favor nor oppose legalization and just 26 percent oppose it. The numbers in this study mark an eighth consecutive year that support for legalization has increased in our state.

