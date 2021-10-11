Astros fire back at Chicago's Ryan Tepera after his cheating comments

Ryan Tepera's comments about the Astros' cheating history meant Astros players and staff had to spend most of Monday's media availability responding to the White Sox reliever. After the White Sox 12-6 win in Game 3, Tepera - who went to Brazoswood High School, about 50 miles south of Minute Maid Park - said you can tell the difference in Astros hitters when they're hitting at home and when they're hitting on the road. Tepera didn't back down when asked if he thought the Astros were doing something nefarious like they were in 2017 and 2018 when they were stealing signs with a live video camera and relaying them to batters by banging on a trash can.