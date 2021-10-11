CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Machine Gun Kelly Reacts to Pal Pete Davidson Impersonating Him Again on 'Saturday Night Live'

By Rachel McRady‍
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMachine Gun Kelly has an idea for Saturday Night Live after his pal, Pete Davidson, impersonated him on the show over the weekend. The 27-year-old comedian took aim at his 31-year-old musician friend yet again, dressing as Kelly alongside his girlfriend, Megan Fox (played by Chloe Fineman), during "The People's Kourt" sketch with host Kim Kardashian West pretending to be her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

