Machine Gun Kelly Reacts to Pal Pete Davidson Impersonating Him Again on 'Saturday Night Live'

Saturday Night Live often pulls out all kinds of celebrity impressions, but the team pulled out one we were not expecting during the Owen-Wilson-hosted episode: Dog the Bounty Hunter. One of the night's sketches revolved around an unhinged group of speakers at a public school board meeting concerning COVID-19 protocols. In between speakers ranting about elephant hormones and critical race theory, Dog (played by Pete Davidson) makes an appearance. He continues the streak of unrelated rants by asking for help finding Brian Laundrie, the ex-boyfriend of Gabby Petito who is a person of interest in her murder.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 12 DAYS AGO