CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

FreightWaves Classics/Leaders: Marcus Garvey started Black-owned steamship company

By Scott Mall, Managing Editor of FreightWaves Classics
freightwaves.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Black Star Line (BSL) was a steamship company that was completely owned, operated and financed by people of African descent. Marcus Garvey (1887-1940), a Jamaican national and master propagandist, was the leader of the Black Star Line. Garvey was a “Black nationalist and a leader of the pan-Africanism movement, which sought to unify and connect people of African descent worldwide.” Garvey also headed the Universal Negro Improvement Association (UNIA); he told UNIA members in 1921, that “If you want liberty, you yourselves must strike the blow. If you must be free, you must become so through your own effort … Until you produce what the white man has produced you will not be his equal.”

www.freightwaves.com

Comments / 0

Related
sb-american.com

The Impact of Marcus Garvey by Dr. John Henrik Clarke

When Marcus Garvey died in 1940 the role of the British Empire was already being challenged by India and the rising expectations of her African colonies. Marcus Garvey’s avocation of African redemption and the restoration of the African state’s sovereign political entity in world affairs was still a dream without fulfillment.
INDIA
Tennessee Tribune

Successful Black American-Owned Business Leaders Unfairly Targeted

(NNPA NEWSWIRE) — There is an old African proverb that captures one of the challenges that too many financially successful Black-owned business leaders face today in America. That proverb is “Your earned riches may engender envy and jealous criticism but be not dismayed by the foolishness of the envious.”. Across...
ECONOMY
Black Enterprise

Nailah Ellis-Brown Runs One of the Biggest Black-Owned Beverage Company in The Country

Nearly 10 years after dropping out of college to launch her beverage company, Nailah Ellis-Brown is making history by running one of the largest Black-owned beverage company. Years after launching Ellis Island Tea from her parent’s basement and landing the homemade product in Whole Foods locations across the mid-West, Ellis-Brown credits her hometown of Detroit with her company’s success.
ECONOMY
freightwaves.com

Hapag-Lloyd and CMA CGM ‘temporarily’ steering 2 services away from Savannah

Hapag-Lloyd and CMA CGM have announced two services are “temporarily” bypassing Savannah, Georgia. CMA CGM said Wednesday that its Amerigo service, which connects the western Mediterranean to the U.S. East Coast, will “temporarily stop calling Savannah due to severe congestion in this port — eight to 10 days — and in order to protect schedule integrity and weekly sailing frequency.”
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Madison365

Civil rights leader Timuel Black dies at 102

(CNN) — Civil rights leader Timuel Black died Wednesday at the age of 102, according to a statement from the University of Chicago where he obtained a master’s degree in 1954. “He marched with Martin Luther King Jr., campaigned for Chicago mayor Harold Washington, mentored a young Barack Obama and...
CHICAGO, IL
Washington Post

Graham says tens of thousands of Brazilian immigrants ‘wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags’ are headed for Connecticut

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham, an outspoken critic of President Biden’s immigration policies, said affluent Brazilians were illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border and heading to Connecticut “wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags.”. In an interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity on Tuesday, Graham (R-S.C.) was critical of the administration’s order to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calvin Coolidge
Person
W. E. B. Du Bois
Person
Jack White
Person
James White
Person
Marcus Garvey
erienewsnow.com

Kamala Harris came in to solve issues in Central America. But the problem is now much bigger.

When President Joe Biden tapped Vice President Kamala Harris to address the reasons people migrate to the US southern border, her focus was on addressing problems in Central America. But seven months later, it's migrants arriving from even farther away in South America who are overwhelming the administration, leaving the White House with a larger problem that officials are still looking for ways to solve.
U.S. POLITICS
gcaptain.com

Biden Appoints US Maritime Administrator With Zero Ship Experience During Worst Ship Crisis In Decades

By Captain John Konrad (gCaptain) The FAA is headed by a pilot, NASA is headed by an astronaut, the US Marine Corps is headed by a Marine but for the fourth time in a row, and during the worst shipping crisis of the century, the US Department of Transportation, has appointed someone to the US Maritime Administration (MARAD) who is not a captain and has no commercial shipping experience.
POLITICS
IFLScience

Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Black Pride#Steamship#Bsl#Jamaican#The Black Star Line#Pan Africanism#Unia#African Americans#Pan Africanists
Daily Montanan

Chief, elder, chairman of Blackfeet tribe dies at 92.

Longtime Chief and Chairman of the Blackfeet Tribe, Earl Old Person, 92, died on Wednesday at the Blackfeet Community Hospital after a long battle with cancer, the tribe announced on its Facebook Page. Old Person was the longest-serving elected tribal official in the U.S. “The Blackfeet People have suffered a huge loss today with the […] The post Chief, elder, chairman of Blackfeet tribe dies at 92. appeared first on Daily Montanan.
POLITICS
freightwaves.com

Legislators, industry leaders agree collaboration key to driverless vehicle adoption

It’s no secret that self-driving vehicles are a thing. From trucks to passenger vehicles to middle-mile delivery vans, companies across the transportation industry are doing everything they can to get drivers out of vehicles. But they can only do so much. Currently, there exists no overarching federal legislation for the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Puerto Rico ponders race amid surprising Census results

The number of people in Puerto Rico who identified as “white” in the most recent census plummeted almost 80%, sparking a conversation about identity on an island breaking away from a past where race was not tracked and seldom debated in public.The drastic drop surprised many, and theories abound as the U.S. territory's 3.3 million people begin to reckon with racial identity.“Puerto Ricans themselves are understanding their whiteness comes with an asterisk,” said Yarimar Bonilla, a political anthropologist and director of the Center for Puerto Rican Studies at Hunter College in New York “They know they’re not white...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
NAACP
The Independent

MIT grapples with early leader's stance on Native Americans

As the third president of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Francis Amasa Walker helped usher the school into national prominence in the late 1800s.But another part of his legacy has received renewed attention amid the nation's reckoning with racial justice: his role in shaping the nation’s hardline policies toward Native Americans as a former head of the U.S. office of Indian Affairs and author of “The Indian Question,” a treatise that justified forcibly removing tribes from their lands and confining them to remote reservations.MIT is now grappling with calls from Native American students and others to strip Walker's name...
COLLEGES
Florida Phoenix

U.S. sees uptick in anti-Asian hate; FL Dems want students to learn about Asian American history

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Following 18 months of hate, violence and discrimination against Asian Americans and Asian immigrants, three Florida lawmakers want to incorporate the history of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders into the state’s curriculum. If approved by the Legislature and the governor, the AAPI courses and other materials would be added to required instruction under Florida law, […] The post U.S. sees uptick in anti-Asian hate; FL Dems want students to learn about Asian American history appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Post

The media loves ‘missing White women.’ Black women are already missing from public view.

You cannot miss what is not seen. Because U.S. society often renders Black women invisible, public outcry may be muted or absent when we go missing. This time around, the widespread coverage of Gabby Petito’s disappearance and murder set off at least some discussion of its counterpart: a lack of media coverage of missing Black girls and women. That absence can best be understood as part of a larger societal attitude toward Black girls and women, in which the American body politic keeps us on the margins of society.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy