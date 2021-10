Zeds Dead and the Deadbeats crew will be heading to the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago for two nights this December. After taking over Red Rocks for another stunning edition of Dead Rocks this past summer, dropping Catching Z’s to launch their new Altered States imprint, and playing at festivals like North Coast – it seems like nothing is getting in the way of Zeds Dead’s path of domination in 2021. Now, after announcing the Deadbeats tour earlier this year, the dynamic duo has unveiled one of their most anticipated shows of the year, the Deadbeats Tour stop in Chicago.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 DAYS AGO