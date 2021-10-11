iOS 15.1 Beta allows users to get rid of annoying Apple Watch and Apple TV keyboard notifications again
If you’re an Apple Watch or Apple TV user, then you probably know about the infamous keyboard notification. It is true that this notification is helpful, but it also would pop-up in a spammy manner at times, especially when someone else at home is using the Apple TV. On iOS 14 and earlier, there has been a way to disable these notifications. Apple removed it in iOS 15.0, for some reason, but it has been added again in the latest iOS 15.1 beta.www.xda-developers.com
Comments / 0