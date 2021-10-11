CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Optimized Extrusion Screw Design Maximizes Throughput, Quality in Rigid PVC Products

Cover picture for the articleIn the plastics industry, twin screws are at the very heart of the extrusion process that transforms raw materials into rigid PVC pipe or profile. These highly engineered components are integral to transporting, compressing, mixing, heating, cooling, shearing, and pumping a variety of viscous substances through dies into highly structured products. As such, the screws are also the primary factors in production throughput and final quality.

