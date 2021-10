CLEVELAND, OHIO — Well hello fellow Cleveland Browns fan, and welcome back. We're thrilled to have you here with us, as the Browns are currently tied for first place in the AFC North, and off to a second consecutive 3-1 start. The season is now at what would have been the quarter point before the 17th game was added, so we're starting to get a better picture of the strengths and weaknesses both here in Cleveland and around the league. As you certainly know, the Browns head west this weekend to take on a Chargers squad that has exceeded the expectations of many, and are led by a budding star at the quarterback position in Justin Herbert.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO