Citing a shortage of plastic bottles, Kwik Trip temporarily reduces some flavored milk choices

A nagging shortage of small plastic bottles, not milk, has resulted in Kwik Trip curtailing production of some flavored milk and cappuccino creamer for its 780 stores. The La Crosse-based company, which ships roughly 105,000 gallons of milk a day, says the shortages affect flavors such as low-fat chocolate and strawberry, but only in 8 ounce and 16-ounce containers. Production of the small sizes of cappuccino creamer has also been reduced.