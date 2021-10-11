CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citing a shortage of plastic bottles, Kwik Trip temporarily reduces some flavored milk choices

Daily Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA nagging shortage of small plastic bottles, not milk, has resulted in Kwik Trip curtailing production of some flavored milk and cappuccino creamer for its 780 stores. The La Crosse-based company, which ships roughly 105,000 gallons of milk a day, says the shortages affect flavors such as low-fat chocolate and strawberry, but only in 8 ounce and 16-ounce containers. Production of the small sizes of cappuccino creamer has also been reduced.

www.wisconsinrapidstribune.com

