All right, well, along with the new developments in boosters, we've had other news in the fight against the pandemic this week. Yesterday, U.S. drugmaker Merck filed for FDA emergency use authorization of its new antiviral pill against COVID. Now, earlier this morning, I spoke with former CDC official Dr. Ali Khan about this new treatment and how it compares to the treatments already being used in hospitals.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 3 DAYS AGO