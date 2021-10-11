CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama football's Will Anderson makes message clear to team: 'We're in our own way'

Montgomery Advertiser
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlabama football linebacker Will Anderson is only in his second season, but he already speaks like a veteran. He put that on display Monday when he stood behind the lectern and answered questions from reporters. He didn't speak long, only about 3.5 minutes, but what it lacked in length he made up for in impact as he made the message clear that Alabama's focus of late won't do.

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson says team must get on same page

