Vernon County, WI

Readstown woman injured in single-vehicle crash on County Road S

La Crosse Tribune
 3 days ago

A Readstown woman was injured in single-vehicle rollover crash Saturday, Oct. 9, on County Road S, south of State Hwy. 56, in the town of Kickapoo. According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, at 8:46 a.m. the Vernon County 911 dispatch center received a 911 call reporting the rollover crash. Terry M. Peterson, 62, was driving north on County Road S when she failed to negotiate a curve in the road. The vehicle left the road and rolled over twice. Peterson was assisted out of the vehicle with help from bystanders. She was treated and transported to Vernon Memorial Healthcare by Readstown EMS, with non-life-threatening injuries. Peterson was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
