Arkansas tackle Wagner to miss playing time after surgery

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas tackle Dalton Wagner underwent surgery on a finger Monday, which will cause him to miss playing time for the No. 17 Razorbacks. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman did not give specifics about Wagner’s injury, but indicated he had been playing through an injury prior to last Saturday when he did not play in the Razorbacks’ 52-51 loss at Ole Miss. Wagner started Arkansas’ first five games of the season and has 23 career starts.