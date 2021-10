Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz’s (R) pal, Joel Greenberg, a former Seminole County tax collector who pleaded guilty to six federal crimes including sex trafficking a minor in May, is nudging a judge to further delay his sentencing until March 2022 because he is still cooperating with federal authorities as part of his plea deal. In a recently filed motion, Greenberg’s attorney Fritz Scheller said that the delay was necessary because Greenberg’s cooperation with investigators “cannot be completed prior to the time of his sentencing.”

