CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

What days will you miss trash pickup? Here’s the Kansas City trash holiday schedule

By The Star
Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWondering what days your trash won’t be collected by Kansas City’s Solid Waste Services? Here’s the list for 2021. For holidays that occur on a weekday, your trash and recycling will be picked up the next day, according to the city. The collection for the rest of the week will be one day delayed. Friday trash will be picked up on Saturdays. Winter weather can also suspend recycling and trash operations.

www.kansascity.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Eye Opener: Former President Bill Clinton hospitalized

Former President Bill Clinton is in the hospital in California where his spokesman says he is on the mend following a non-COVID-related infection. Also, how is TikTok impacting America’s kids? All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Independence Day#Presidents Day#Memorial Day#Kansas#Solid Waste Services
NBC News

British lawmaker stabbed while holding meetings with constituents

LONDON — A veteran British lawmaker was stabbed Friday while holding regular meetings with constituents, his office said. Police said they arrested a man and recovered a knife. They didn't name the victim, but the office of Conservative lawmaker David Amess, 69, confirmed that he had been stabbed during meetings at a Methodist church in Leigh-on-Sea, a coastal town east of London.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy