What days will you miss trash pickup? Here’s the Kansas City trash holiday schedule
Wondering what days your trash won’t be collected by Kansas City’s Solid Waste Services? Here’s the list for 2021. For holidays that occur on a weekday, your trash and recycling will be picked up the next day, according to the city. The collection for the rest of the week will be one day delayed. Friday trash will be picked up on Saturdays. Winter weather can also suspend recycling and trash operations.www.kansascity.com
