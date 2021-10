PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats swept the Jasper Lady Dogs Friday night for their second district win of the season – 25-13, 25-15, 25-15. Hannah Holmes and Monique Thomas took charge offensively - Holmes led the team with 22 assists on the night and Thompson had a team high of 21 kills. Rylie Schwab led the defense with 10 digs and Savannah Alder had 8 aces tonight from the serving line. The Ladycats are now 2-1 in district and will finish up the first round of district play on Tuesday at home against Carthage.

PALESTINE, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO