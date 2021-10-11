CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burke County, NC

Unidentified human remains found in Burke County woods, sheriff says

By Walter Hermann
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

BURKE COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Unidentified human remains were found in a wooded area in Drexel over the weekend, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Burke County deputies said they had been investigating multiple cases of missing persons over the past few months.

This past Saturday, deputies responded to calls regarding human remains that had been found nearby a wooded area at 3570 Oak Drive in Drexel.

The remains were recovered and the medical examiner verified the remains were human.

A criminal investigations unit, narcotics division, NCSBI, and the sheriff’s office were among the departments that responded to the scene.

