Bond County, IL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bond, Macoupin, Madison, Montgomery by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 13:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Bond; Macoupin; Madison; Montgomery A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BOND COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS...NORTHEASTERN MADISON...SOUTHEASTERN MACOUPIN COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN ILLINOIS AND SOUTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS At 110 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Marine, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Alhambra around 115 PM CDT. Worden around 120 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Livingston, Staunton, Sorento, Mount Olive, Taylor Springs, Litchfield, Hillsboro and Schram City. This also includes Lake Lou Yaeger. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Illinois near exit 24. Interstate 55 in Illinois between exits 30 and 52. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

