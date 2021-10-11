‘Ella Fitzgerald: Just One Of Those Things’ Is A Thorough Overview Of The Queen Of Jazz

Like Charlie Parker on the saxophone or Jimi Hendrix on the guitar, Ella Fitzgerald redefined what could be done with her instrument — which, in her case, was her singular voice — with a mix of technique, feeling and invention. There were jazz singers before her, pop singers before her, scat singers before her, but none before or since that did so many things so well. Directed by the esteemed documentarian Leslie Woodhead, the 2020 documentary Ella Fitzgerald: Just One Of Those Things tells the story of her life and career with a sober reverence and is currently streaming on Netflix.