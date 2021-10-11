CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lala Lala Tells Us About the Songs That Scare Her

By Margaret Farrell
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn I Want the Door to Open, Lillie West’s third album under the moniker Lala Lala, she sounds fearless. Her voice is emboldened, she’s curious and ready to live. “I want to hold the fire part of fuel,” she sings during “Color of the Pool.” The pain, the sickness, and the power are all things she embraces on this visceral album, which finds her trading stabbing guitar lines for cascading chimes and whooshing production. As she stated with the album’s powerful first single “DIVER,” she wants to make peace with a Sisyphean way of being. Survival is constant labor that we’re sometimes totally oblivious to, and West has made an album that reminds the listener of this constant work. Life is a combination of hills and valleys, and neither would be one without the other—learning to love is hard work and an even harder choice. West has made a potent argument for the beauty of such a choice.

