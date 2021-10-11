CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concerned About Your Privacy With Targeted Facebook Ads? Here's How to Stop FB From Tracking Your Data

By Elaine Jean
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook Ads can be very helpful in times of searching for our particular needs, however, they can also be shockingly accurate in leading you towards your searches. The social media giant has developed a targeted Facebook Ads feature that allows marketers to be in front of their targeted audience using Facebook's data. Marketers using the platform can target audiences on Facebook with a dozen different ad formats, and made possible by numerous ad targeting parameters.

American Socialist
3d ago

Using a VPN would be a wise thing to do, especially an open source VPN that has been verified by third party experts to secure.

IN THIS ARTICLE
INTERNET

