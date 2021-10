SEATTLE – This week the City of Seattle and Sound Transit finalized the transfer of ten sites in the Rainier Valley from the transit authority to the Seattle Office of Housing, at no cost to the City, for the development of permanently affordable for-sale homes. The ten sites, originally purchased for Sound Transit construction purposes, are located in an area at high risk of displacement along Martin Luther King Jr. Way South, spanning from the Mount Baker Link light rail station to the Rainier Beach Link light rail station.

