Cover picture for the articleAmongst popular cartoons such as Avatar: The Last Airbender or Teen Titans, Gravity Falls is considered one of the best kids’ shows to ever grace television. Just like Avatar, and Titans, the show is perfect for all ages as it tackles some adult things throughout its 40 episode, two-season run. Created by Alex Hirsch, the series centered around siblings Dipper and Mabel Pines, who spend their summer at their great uncle’s tourist trap in Gravity Falls, Oregon. Together, the brother and sister duo encounter strangle findings throughout their stay in the mysterious state. The series won two Primetime Emmys for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation and despite going off the air five years ago, it remains a popular series due to its amount of reruns played on the Disney channel. So, is Gravity Falls an overrated show? Have the adventures of Dipper and Mabel been overblown by the masses?

