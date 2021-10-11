Is Gravity Falls An Overrated Show?

Any choice for the best character on That 70’s Show was bound to be kind of a tough one since the truth is that a lot of the characters do have their positive sides but they also have very big downsides that keep them from being the best they could be. Red Forman definitely wasn’t bound to be nominated as the best character since despite the fact that he’s a fan favorite of many people (it’s true) he’s still just gruff enough for people to think that he might be stuck somewhere in the middle. Kitty is the type of character that’s not perfect but is still far better than many of the other characters, and not because she tends to drown her issues in alcohol every now and then. Some folks would call that toxic and, well, it kind of is, but it managed to get Kitty through a few moments in her life, and as anyone that watched the show can remember, she wasn’t a raging alcoholic, at least as far as anyone could tell. She did do her best to keep her family from imploding and killing one another, and she was likely the most level-headed mother on the show.

