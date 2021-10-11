CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
History Museum of Mobile breaks attendance record

By Daniel Heiser
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The History Museum of Mobile announced a record-breaking attendance in the fiscal year of 2020 to ’21.

The attendance rose 28 percent over the previous record of 24,516 visitors to 31,259 visitors. The previous record was made in the 2018-19 fiscal year prior to the start of Coronavirus.

The Museum’s major exhibit “Egyptian Mummies and Eternal Life” from Feb 26 to June 27, 2021, accumulated 13,965 of those visitors.

Although the majority of visitors for the 2020 to 21 fiscal year came from Mobile and Baldwin Counties, the museum did see visitors from 48 other states.

“I am proud that -even with the ongoing challenges of COVID – the History Museum has been able to grow attendance considerably. These numbers are even more remarkable given that there were virtually no school field trips last year. We are thankful for each and every visitor and proud to continue sharing programming exhibitions, and publications of the highest quality with Mobile.”

Meg McCrummen Fowler, Director

