Mr. Food: Salt Crusted Beef
When it comes to easy dinner recipes, this is one you have to try. Don’t let the name fool you. The crust isn’t going to make your beef roast super salty. Instead, it’s going to lock in all the flavors so that the beef comes out so moist and tasty, it’ll practically melt in your mouth. One of the great things about our Salt Crusted Beef, besides the delicious flavor, is that it’s easy enough for any night of the week, but fancy enough for holiday dinners as well!www.koamnewsnow.com
Comments / 0