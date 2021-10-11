Georgia O’Keeffe Finally Arrives in Paris

Paris is still under the gloomy pall of the coronavirus, but the city carries this off with élan. Proof of vaccination is mandatory in most places, and masks are required indoors, but everyone is courteous and no one seems to mind. Cafés are full, and traffic surges through the streets. Trottinettes—those narrow, elegant scooters—glide among the lanes, their drivers perfectly erect, one foot behind the other, like hieroglyphic Egyptian figures. Culture is blossoming: “Georgia O’Keeffe” opened recently at the National Museum of Modern Art-Pompidou Center, the first solo show of the artist’s work ever shown in France.